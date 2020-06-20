N.Flying take their shot on half-year special of 'Immortal Song'

N.Flying took their shot on the half-year special of 'Immortal Song'.



On the June 20th '2020 Hottest Songs of the Half-Year' special, N.Flying covered Cool's 2001 summer track "Aloha", which was also covered by Jo Jung Suk for the 'Hospital Playlist' OST. The band's vocalist Yoo Hwe Seung expressed with confidence, "I think that people have intuition, and I feel that we'll pick up the trophy today."



Though N.Flying did win the round over Jung Dong Ha, it was Kim Ho Joong who took the final win.



Check out N.Flying's performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!