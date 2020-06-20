8

Lee Hyori reveals which female artists she would pick for girl group

Lee Hyori revealed which female artists she would pick for a girl group.

On the June 20th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', the SSAK3 trio - Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, and leader Rain - were listening to possible tracks for their group. Lee Hyori ended up loving a song titled "Are You Ready", and the producers explained the track was composed by a producer who's written a lot for girl groups.

Lee Hyori then said, "I'll gather female artists and do the song. Jessi, me and Uhm Jung Hwa unni. Hwa Sa comes too." Rain added, "Kwanghee should be a manager for that group," and she responded, "I think he'd probably become stick thin."

SSAK3 are expected to make their official debut on July 18 KST. Would you want to see a girl group with Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa?

