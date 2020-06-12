Weki Meki reveal track list for 'Hide and Seek' mini album

Weki Meki have released the track list for their upcoming 'Hide and Seek' mini album.



The track list below features their title song "Oopsy", "Moya Moya", "The Paradise", "Youniverse", and "Dazzle Dazzle". 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's comeback.

