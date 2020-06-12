7

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Weki Meki reveal track list for 'Hide and Seek' mini album

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki have released the track list for their upcoming 'Hide and Seek' mini album.

The track list below features their title song "Oopsy", "Moya Moya", "The Paradise", "Youniverse", and "Dazzle Dazzle". 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's comeback.

  1. Weki Meki
  2. HIDE AND SEEK
0 377 Share 58% Upvoted
Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
17 hours ago   37   20,274
G-Dragon
Gucci Use G-Dragon as Their Model
11 hours ago   11   7,152

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND