Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Golden Child release special choreography video for 'ONE (Lucid Dream)'

Golden Child has released the choreography video for "ONE (Lucid Dream)".

As their latest title song, "ONE" completes the group's identity dilemma which has surfaced as a running theme in the previous two songs, "Wanna Be" and "Without You". In this special video, you can see the crisp, synchronized moves of the boys perfecting the choreo for the song. Golden Child also proved their teamwork with this performance on 'Weekly Idol', where they delivered the entire choreography.

Out of all these moves, which part of the dance is your favorite?

