Golden Child define perfect synchronization in their first ever performance of 'One (Lucid Dream)' on 'Weekly Idol'

Golden Child performed the full version of their comeback title track "One (Lucid Dream)" for the first time ever on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', aired on June 24!

After making a comeback earlier this week with their 4th mini album 'Take A Leap', Golden Child eagerly showcased their title track performance for 'Weekly Idol' and blew viewers away with their excellent, perfectly synchronized choreography.

Furthermore, Golden Child drew praise from the 'Weekly Idol' MCs after succeeding in the 'Random Play Dance' challenge on their first try! The boys leisurely pulled off a medley of their hit songs like "DamDaDi", "Let Me", "Wannabe", and more.



In their talk segment, the Golden Child members shared hilarious stories from their dorm by coming for(?) members Daeyeol and Donghyun, who both allegedly have a habit of cleaning at the worst times. Check out Golden Child's amazing synchronization in their full "One (Lucid Dream)" performance above, as well as more clips from this week's 'Weekly Idol' below!