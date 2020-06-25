Kang Dong Won address his recent weight gain during surprise YouTube live stream

Recently, actor Kang Dong Won greeted his fans during a surprise YouTube live stream.

For the first time ever, Kang Dong Won took to his personal YouTube channel 'MonoTube' and ran a live stream session for his fans. Although it was unplanned, fans immediately tuned into the live stream, resulting in over 2,000 viewers in mere seconds. As the lead actor for 'Bando', Kang Dong Won has made all the necessary preparations to make his way back into the big screen.



During the interaction, he addressed a minor issue which arose amid online community sites, that the actor has gained weight, judging from his recent press conference appearance. Regarding the issue, he said: "My face was bloated on that particular day, and my condition wasn't the best. I'm also pretty old now, so some days are like that and other days are like this."

Furthermore, the actor revealed his MBTI as INTJ, and agreed that he hates "small talk." When a younger male fan asked, "Hyung, when will you ever get old?", the actor responded, laughing, "I'm also getting tired little by little."

Under the articles addressing this interaction, netizens commented: "It's hard to find those kinds of visuals at that age. There are so many women who are over 40 and also look quite young and pretty. Men at the age of 40 and maintaining those visuals - not many.", "Even if his face is puffy, Kang Dong Won is handsome."

In other news, the film 'Bando' (aka. 'Peninsula') featuring Kang Dong Won and Lee Jung Hyun will premiere in July as sequel to 'Train To Busan'.