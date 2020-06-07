EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from TXT, TWICE, VICTON, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!





On today's episode, Gidongdae debuted with "Party Like This," TWICE came back with "More & More," and VICTON came back with "Mayday."





As for the winner, the nominees were Baekhyun's "Candy," Oh My Girl's "Nonstop," and Bolbbalgan4's "Leo" featuring Baekhyun. In the end, Baekhyun won with his single "Candy."





Other performers were Kim Woo Seok, DKB, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, MONSTA X, BVNDIT, SECRET NUMBER, NCT 127, OnlyOneOf, Woo!ah!, ONEWE, Jo Myeong Seop, and TXT.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: TWICE

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==



COMEBACK: VICTON

==



BVNDIT

==

TXT

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

MONSTA X

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

EXO's Baekhyun

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

NCT 127