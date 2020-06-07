12

8

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from TXT, TWICE, VICTON, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Gidongdae debuted with "Party Like This," TWICE came back with "More & More," and VICTON came back with "Mayday."

As for the winner, the nominees were Baekhyun's "Candy," Oh My Girl's "Nonstop," and Bolbbalgan4's "Leo" featuring Baekhyun. In the end, Baekhyun won with his single "Candy."

Other performers were Kim Woo Seok, DKB, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, MONSTA X, BVNDIT, SECRET NUMBER, NCT 127, OnlyOneOf, Woo!ah!, ONEWE, Jo Myeong Seop, and TXT.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: TWICE

==

COMEBACK: VICTON

==

BVNDIT

==

TXT

==

MONSTA X

==

EXO's Baekhyun

==

NCT 127

  1. Bolbbalgan4
  2. BVNDIT
  3. DKB
  4. Baekhyun
  5. (Soojung) Ryu Soo Jung
  6. MONSTA X
  7. NCT 127
  8. Oh My Girl
  9. ONEWE
  10. OnlyOneOf
  11. SECRET NUMBER
  12. TWICE
  13. TXT
  14. Wooshin
  15. VICTON
  16. Woo!ah!
  17. Kim Woo Seok
  18. INKIGAYO
  19. GIDONGDAE
  20. JO MYEONG SEOP
1 830 Share 60% Upvoted

0

kxk4,677 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

2nd win for baekhyun !! congratulations !! also how touching that chen, chanyeol, kai and sehun came to support him TT

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND