Cosmic Girls glow surrounded by flowers in 'Neverland' concept trailer

Cosmic Girls have revealed their beautiful concept trailer for 'Neverland'.
In the teaser, the Cosmic Girls members glow surrounded by flowers as a romantic melody plays. The girl group's eight mini album 'Neverland' and title song "Butterfly" drop on June 9 KST.
What do you think of Cosmic Girls' 'Neverland' concept?
