NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) receives no jail time for DUI & attempt to conceal he was driving

Rapper and congressman's son NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) is receiving no jail time for his DUI as well as his attempt to conceal his DUI.



In his previous trial, NO:EL faced 1 year and 6 months in prison for his crimes, which he admitted to. However, he requested negotiation on his insurance fraud charges. On June 2, the 'High School Rapper' competitor attended his sentencing trial at the Seoul Western District Court and received a sentence of 1 year and 6 months suspended for 2 years, which means he won't spend any time in jail as long as he doesn't break his probation for 2 years. He's also been ordered to take 40 hours of driving law classes.



The court stated, "The defendant drove under the influence and was not in a state to operate his vehicle safely, causing the accident. Not only was his blood alcohol content high, but he was driving over the speed limit. He tried to escape by saying 'A' had been driving, obstructing justice. However, the victim suffered minor injuries, and the two parties reached a settlement. He also turned himself in to authorities the same day, and he has no previous record."



NO:EL's acquaintance 'A' was given a fine of 5 million Won ($4090.85 USD) for aiding the crime and violating insurance fraud laws. When asked if he wants to appeal, NO:EL did not respond to reporters.



As previously reported, the rapper hit a motorcycle while driving his car under the influence. He attempted to cover up his crime by bribing the motorcycle driver with 10,000,000 KRW (~10,000 USD). NO:EL then lied to police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident, stating that another person had been driving. An anonymous person showed up to take the blame, but the rapper later denied he attempted to switch identities. NO:EL's father, Congressman Jang Jae Won of the Liberty Korea Party, also made a public apology on behalf of his son.