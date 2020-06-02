TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser

7

TXT have dropped their second music video teaser for "Puma"!

In the MV teaser, the TXT members open their eyes and find themselves in a dark cave. "Puma" is a B-side track off of the group's latest album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity', which featured "Can't You See Me?" as the title song.

The full music video for "Puma" is set for release on June 4.

