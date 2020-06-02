TXT have dropped their second music video teaser for "Puma"!
In the MV teaser, the TXT members open their eyes and find themselves in a dark cave. "Puma" is a B-side track off of the group's latest album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity', which featured "Can't You See Me?" as the title song.
The full music video for "Puma" is set for release on June 4.
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
