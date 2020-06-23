VERIVERY's Dongheon & Hoyoung call up a thunderstorm in individual comeback concept films

VERIVERY have returned as gods of "Thunder" in their latest set of comeback teasers, featuring Dongheon and Hoyoung!

Ahead of their summer comeback with the release of their 4th mini album 'Face You', VERIVERY have started a series of individual member concept films beginning with the hyung-line's Dongheon and Hoyoung. Judging by the boys' short, but thrilling teaser films, fans can expect a powerful and dramatic performance from the rookie boy group in their comeback title track, "Thunder".

Meanwhile, VERIVERY's 4th mini album 'Face You' is set for release this July 1 at 6 PM KST!