3YE's Yurim is a striking visual in individual teaser video for 'Yessir' comeback

3YE's Yurim is the latest member to appear in her own teaser for "Yessir"!



In the clip, which was revealed on June 22 KST, Yurim is seen pulling off a mask, likely symbolizing the shedding of a false identity, allowing herself to get real. "Yessir" is the title song of the girl group's first mini album 'Triangle,' which drops on June 29.



Check out 3YE's "Yessir" teaser video featuring Yurim above!