16

8

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

3YE's Yurim is a striking visual in individual teaser video for 'Yessir' comeback

AKP STAFF

3YE's Yurim is the latest member to appear in her own teaser for "Yessir"!

In the clip, which was revealed on June 22 KST, Yurim is seen pulling off a mask, likely symbolizing the shedding of a false identity, allowing herself to get real. "Yessir" is the title song of the girl group's first mini album 'Triangle,' which drops on June 29.

Check out 3YE's "Yessir" teaser video featuring Yurim above!

  1. 3YE
1 795 Share 67% Upvoted

-1

AnonymousInsider618 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

First, thank you for using the correct tag. Secondly, Im pretty stoked for their mini album. Theyre one of the few groups being treated as idols instead of influencers, and theyre a solid group. Theyre tracks have just been good.

Share
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
2 hours ago   16   53,634
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
2 hours ago   16   53,634
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
2 hours ago   16   53,634
IZ*ONE
[Album & MV Review] IZ*ONE – 'Oneiric Diary'
14 hours ago   3   1,527

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND