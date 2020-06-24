NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?

The moon belongs to BTS' Jin according to NASA.



On June 23, NASA responded to a BTS fan who wrote the space program on Twitter. The ARMY member expressed they'd like to give Jin the moon, saying, "I love them all so much. They are literally the reason why I even smile."



NASA then replied, "The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin."



This isn't the first time BTS and NASA have showed up in headlines together as the Johnson Space Center previously created a playlist for a journey to the moon that included BTS' songs "Moonchild", "Mikrokosmos", and "134340".



Take a look at the posts below!



The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/S9hOxem70h — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2020