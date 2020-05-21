11

3

Teaser
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok releases steamy MV teaser for 'Red Moon'

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok is definitely turning up the heat with his latest MV teaser for upcoming title track "Red Moon".

The popular idol is making his debut a solo artist with his first mini-album titled 'GREED'. The latest MV teaser definitely promises for some sensual moves and jaw-dropping visuals. Complete with excellent cinematography and set choices, this video will definitely keep viewers entertained.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for Kim Woo Seok's comeback on May 25th. 

  1. Kim Woo Seok
0 501 Share 79% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND