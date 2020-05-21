UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok releases steamy MV teaser for 'Red Moon'

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok is definitely turning up the heat with his latest MV teaser for upcoming title track "Red Moon".

The popular idol is making his debut a solo artist with his first mini-album titled 'GREED'. The latest MV teaser definitely promises for some sensual moves and jaw-dropping visuals. Complete with excellent cinematography and set choices, this video will definitely keep viewers entertained.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for Kim Woo Seok's comeback on May 25th.