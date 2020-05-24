TXT show off 'Can't You See Me's dynamic choreography in new dance practice video

TXT is back with another dance practice video!

On May 24 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group unveiled a dance practice video for their latest single "Can't You See Me," the title track off of their second mini album 'Dream Chapter: Eternity.'

In the clip, the members can be seen moving through the entire stage choreography for the song, which can only be seen in segments during the music video. The video ends with all five members on their knees, making a dynamic pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, 'Dream Chapter: Eternity,' the third installment of TXT's 'Dream Chapter' series, was released on May 18.

Check out the dance practice video above!