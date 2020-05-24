WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon thanks both fans and viewers for support during his 6-week 'Mask King' reign

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon has been unveiled as the identity behind 'Mask King' contestant and six-week reigning champion 'Chow Yun Fat'!

The idol addressed his fans through his personal Instagram on May 24 KST, the same day he was 'dethroned' on the program.



"A sincere thank you to everyone who gave their love to Chow Yun Fat! Being able to give even just a little strength to many people for such a long time was an incredibly happy one," he wrote.



"The weight of the crown is heavy, so it was difficult, and there were times I was tired, but thanks to the support of all of you who watched, I was able to gain strength," he continued. "Thank you so much, and to everyone in the 'Mask King' production team, who made awesome stages for me and always gave love to Chow Yun Fat from a place [that viewers] cannot see, and the 'Mask King' band and crew, who made my songs shine even brighter! And to all of you on the judges panel as well, whose good words have become blood and flesh to me, I want to express my sincere and full gratitude."



"Chow Yun Fat is greeting you here, but in the future, he will become WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon, who will greet you with a more developed, great image! Lastly, to our Inner Circle [WINNER's fan club], who cheered me on and completely did not show off(?) and pretended not to know(?), thank you," he concluded.

Check out Kang Seung Yoon's Instagram post below!



