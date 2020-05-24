11

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon thanks both fans and viewers for support during his 6-week 'Mask King' reign

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon has been unveiled as the identity behind 'Mask King' contestant and six-week reigning champion 'Chow Yun Fat'!

The idol addressed his fans through his personal Instagram on May 24 KST, the same day he was 'dethroned' on the program.


"A sincere thank you to everyone who gave their love to Chow Yun Fat! Being able to give even just a little strength to many people for such a long time was an incredibly happy one," he wrote.

"The weight of the crown is heavy, so it was difficult, and there were times I was tired, but thanks to the support of all of you who watched, I was able to gain strength," he continued. "Thank you so much, and to everyone in the 'Mask King' production team, who made awesome stages for me and always gave love to Chow Yun Fat from a place [that viewers] cannot see, and the 'Mask King' band and crew, who made my songs shine even brighter! And to all of you on the judges panel as well, whose good words have become blood and flesh to me, I want to express my sincere and full gratitude." 

"Chow Yun Fat is greeting you here, but in the future, he will become WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon, who will greet you with a more developed, great image! Lastly, to our Inner Circle [WINNER's fan club], who cheered me on and completely did not show off(?) and pretended not to know(?), thank you," he concluded.

Check out Kang Seung Yoon's Instagram post below!

그동안 "발로 불러도 가왕! 가왕본색 주윤발"을 사랑해주신 모든 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다! 짧지 않은 시간 노래로 많은 사람들에게 조금이나마 힘이 될 수 있어서 분에 넘치는 행복한 시간이었습니다! 왕관의 무게가 무거워 힘들고 지칠 때도 있었지만 시청자 여러분의 응원 덕에 매번 다시금 힘을 낼 수 있었습니다 ㅠㅠ 정말 고맙습니다!! 그리고 항상 주윤발이 사랑받을 수 있게 보이지 않는 곳에서 멋진 무대 만들어주신 복면가왕 제작진 여러분! 제 노래를 더욱 빛내주신 복면가왕 밴드 그리고 코러스 여러분! 저에게 피와 살이 되는 좋은 말씀들 해주셨던 판정단 여러분들께도 진심 가득 담아 감사를 전합니다! 주윤발은 여기서 인사드리지만 앞으로 더 발전한 모습 좋은 모습으로 인사드리는 위너의 강승윤 되겠습니다!! 마지막으로 전혀 티내지 않고(?) 모르는 척(?) 절 응원해주신 우리 인서들 고마워용💙🤣

myouuu1,206 pts
19 minutes ago

You did well, our maknae-leader

