Super Junior K.R.Y grouped up in their latest jacket film teaser for "When We Were Us".



In the teaser, Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung pose on the set of their jacket film teaser. The mini-album will include the title song "When We Were Us", "Way to Busan", "The Way Back to You", "I Can't", "Home", and "Midnight Story".

"When We Were Us" drops on June 8 KST. Are you excited for Super Junior K.R.Y?