Lovelyz' Ryu Soo Jung reveals 'Tiger Eyes' choreography MV

Lovelyz' Ryu Soo Jung has revealed a choreography music video for "Tiger Eyes"!



Ryu Soo Jung made her solo debut with "Tiger Eyes" and her first solo mini album of the same name this past month, and she's now dropped a choreography MV for fans. In the video, the Lovelyz member takes on a sexier concept in animal print, which fans haven't seen from her before.



Watch Ryu Soo Jung's "Tiger Eyes" choreography MV above and her original MV here if you missed it!



