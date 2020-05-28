33

21

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Momoland & animated penguin Pororo battle it out in adorable 'Tiki Taka' MV

AKP STAFF

Momoland and animated penguin Pororo have released their adorable music video for "Tiki Taka"!

In the MV, the Momoland members and Poporo and his friends go head to head in cute battles. "Tiki Taka" is Pororoland's (Pororo x Momoland) second collaboration following "Banana Cha Cha".

What do you think of Pororoland's "Tiki Taka" MV?

  1. Momoland
  2. TIKI TAKA
  3. PORORO
3 2,223 Share 61% Upvoted

4

wise-quotes434 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

This MV is kinda like *Learn Korean with Momoland* It's cute tho

Share

4

g-chilli46 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Oh thats cute

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
8 hours ago   46   30,523
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
8 hours ago   46   30,523
BLACKPINK
"Sour Candy" reaches #1 in 42 countries on iTunes
11 hours ago   53   14,062
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
11 hours ago   27   1,322
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
18 hours ago   170   28,722

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND