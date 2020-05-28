Momoland & animated penguin Pororo battle it out in adorable 'Tiki Taka' MV

Momoland and animated penguin Pororo have released their adorable music video for "Tiki Taka"!
In the MV, the Momoland members and Poporo and his friends go head to head in cute battles. "Tiki Taka" is Pororoland's (Pororo x Momoland) second collaboration following "Banana Cha Cha".
What do you think of Pororoland's "Tiki Taka" MV?
