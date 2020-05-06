2

4

Teaser
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Song Joong Ki turns into a space pilot in trailer video for upcoming sci-fi movie 'Space Sweepers'

AKP STAFF

Song Joong Ki's new movie 'Space Sweepers' has released its first trailer.

Released on May 6th, the trailer promises an exciting space adventure including a cast of interesting characters. Set in the year 2092, the story focuses on a ship called Victory that cleans out trash from the space. When the crew discovers a robot that was designed to be a weapon of mass destruction, danger befalls on them. Song Joong Ki plays the role of pilot Taeho, who is seen navigating the ship with a smirk and torn socks. 

The cool CGI effects, as well as the star-studded cast including actress Kim Tae Ri, who starred in 'The Handmaiden' and 'Mr. Sunshine', has gained a lot of attention.  Check out the exciting trailer above. 

  1. Song Joong Ki
0 538 Share 33% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND