Roh Ji Hoon and his wife Lee Eun Hye touched the audience with a romantic duet on 'Immortal Song'.



On the May 9th 'Family Special' of 'Immortal Song', the couple did their own rendition of Paul Kim's 2018 track "Every Day, Every Moment" for the 'Should We Kiss First?' OST. Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye, who viewers got to know on TV Chosun's 'Wife's Taste', blew the audience away with their onstage chemistry, and Lee Eun Hye's voice in particular surprised the crowd.



However, the lovely couple weren't able to defeat the father and daughter pair Yoyomi and Park Si Won, who had a 3-win streak and took the final win.



Watch Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye's performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

