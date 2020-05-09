Super Junior's Eunhyuk reveals which cast member he thinks should leave 'Amazing Saturday'

Super Junior's Eunhyuk revealed who he thinks should leave 'Amazing Saturday'.



On the May 9th episode of 'Amazing Saturday', Eunhyuk revealed honestly that he doesn't think there needs to be so many members in the lineup. The new 'Weekly Idol' host expressed, "There are some cast members who don't need to be here."



When asked to follow up, the Super Junior member chose MC Boom and Shin Dong Yup as needed hosts and Girl's Day's Hyeri as one who should be there to answer the quizzes. However, the rest of the cast members didn't get the green light from him.



Do you agree with Eunhyuk?