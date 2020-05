ONEWE is getting ready to drop their first full album 'ONE'.

The idol band released a music video teaser for the title track "End of Spring" just a couple days ahead of the full release. In the teaser, the members are ready to rock this Summer with festive vibes, raising fans' anticipations. ONEWE's first full album will have a total of 12 tracks.

Stay tuned for 'ONE's release on May 26th at 6 PM KST!