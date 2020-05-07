MAMAMOO's Solar shows her bare face in new vlog

MAMAMOO Solar revealed her bare face in her new vlog.

The popular idol took off all her makeup in a vlog posted on May 7. The title reads: "Don't be surprised!!!! Real-time bare face reveal LOL". In the video, Solar states that she has to wear a lot of heavy makeup while promoting her new solo album and showed viewers her cleansing routine.

Fans were shocked by Solar's natural beauty, saying:





"You could be a makeup model."

"How is your bare face so pretty?"

"I love how Solar is open and willing to show her domestic side to the audience. Like the realistic side of her instead of simply just presenting herself as an idol on stage."



Meanwhile, Solar has been promoting her debut album 'SPIT IT OUT' since March 23rd. Check out her vlog above!