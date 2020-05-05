Gugudan's Kim Se Jung surprises fans with 'tanned princess' photo from younger days

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung surprised fans with a 'tanned princess' photo from her younger days.



South Korea celebrated Children's Day on May 5, and to give fans a look at her childhood, Kim Se Jung shared the photo below on Instagram. She wrote, "Since my younger days, I was always a tanned princess. #childrens day."



In the photo below, the Gugudan member looks as if she's been enjoying a lot of time in the sun as she eats a delicious ice cream cone.



In other news, Kim Se Jung released her first EP album 'Plant' this past March.



