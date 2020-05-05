2

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung surprises fans with 'tanned princess' photo from younger days

AKP STAFF

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung surprised fans with a 'tanned princess' photo from her younger days.

South Korea celebrated Children's Day on May 5, and to give fans a look at her childhood, Kim Se Jung shared the photo below on Instagram. She wrote, "Since my younger days, I was always a tanned princess. #childrens day." 

In the photo below, the Gugudan member looks as if she's been enjoying a lot of time in the sun as she eats a delicious ice cream cone.

In other news, Kim Se Jung released her first EP album 'Plant' this past March.

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
0 3,155 Share 50% Upvoted
Taeyang
Big Bang's Taeyang reveals his MBTI personality
13 hours ago   49   46,561
BLACKPINK
Blackpink music is shit
1 hour ago   25   1,012
Taeyang
Big Bang's Taeyang reveals his MBTI personality
13 hours ago   49   46,561

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND