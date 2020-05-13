Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, & more drop a performance teaser for their official group debut

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han, former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, former Rainz member Jang Dae Hyun, former 1THE9 members Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Seo, and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kang Seok Hwa are ready to debut in a new 6-member boy group, very soon!

Currently known by fans as the 'OUI Boys', these former project group members of OUI Entertainment will finally be coming together under a permanent group of their own. Ahead of their full debut announcement, the 'OUI Boys' have recently released a performance preview to introduce some of their members and talents, which you can check out above.

Are you excited to see these boys debuting in a permanent group together soon?