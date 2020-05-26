Rookie boy group E'LAST reveals underwater debut teaser photo of member Rano

8-member rookie boy group E'LAST has unveiled an underwater version individual teaser photo of member Rano, ahead of their full debut.

So far, E'LAST have revealed individual photos of members Wonhyuk, Choi In, Seungyeop, Baek Gyul, and Rano, with the members divided up in two unique version concepts - the 'How are you?' version and the 'See you again' version. Members Wonhyuk, Choi In, and Rano give off a fantastical aura in their underwater 'How are you?' version teasers, while Baek Gyul and Seungyeop pose in the dark in more mysterious 'See you again' version teasers.

You can refresh your memory of all 5 members' individual teaser photos released so far below, while you wait for the remaining 3 members' content coming soon. E'LAST's official debut is set for this June 9 at 6 PM KST.

