The rookie girl group BVNDIT has released the highlight medley for their upcoming 2nd mini-album 'Carnival'.

Previously, the group has released a pre-release single titled "Children" and now they are ready for an official comeback on May 13th. 'Carnival' will have a total of 5 songs, including the title track "Jungle" and the pre-release single "Children".

Check out the above video for stunning visuals and catchy music! Are you excited about their comeback?