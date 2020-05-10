Park Ji Hoon to return with 3rd mini-album 'The W' later this month

Solo artist and actor Park Ji Hoon will be returning soon!



On May 11 at midnight KST, Park Ji Hoon revealed a promotion schedule for his 3rd mini-album 'The W' on his official social media accounts. According to the schedule, 'The W' is set to release on May 26th. This will mark Park Ji Hoon's first solo comeback in approximately 5 months, since the release of '360' in December 2019.



Check out the promotion schedule for 'The W' below! Are you excited about Park Ji Hoon's return as a solo artist?