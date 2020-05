Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok has released a scheduler for his first solo album.

The idol will be releasing his first solo album on May 25, joining the tightly-packed comeback and debut lineup artists this month. This marks Kim Woo Seok's debut as a solo artist 5 years after his debut in UP10TION, back in 2015. The album title has yet to be revealed, piquing fans' interests.

Check out his solo debut schedule below! Are you excited about his solo debut?