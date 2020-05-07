Busters have dropped their music video teaser for "Paeonia".
The MV teaser features the Busters members in the classroom and out of it, showing two different concepts. Their upcoming return marks the girl group's first with their 2 new members, Takara and Minji.
Busters' "Paeonia" drops on May 13 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?
Busters are ready to bloom in 'Paeonia' MV teaser
