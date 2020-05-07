'Road to Kingdom' reveals performance videos of legendary K-pop track covers

Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' has revealed this week's performance videos!



On the May 7th episode, Golden Child, ONEUS, ONF, Pentagon, The Boyz, TOO, and VERIVERY were tasked with taking on covers of legendary K-pop songs by H.O.T, SHINee, Shinhwa, Seventeen, and TVXQ after the previous 90-second challenge. As The Boyz took the #1 spot last week, they decided the order the groups would perform as well as the set list for the performances.



Host Lee Da Hee revealed that like last year's 'Queendom' featuring girl groups, the winner will be chosen by group votes and digital song scores, but the total views of videos uploaded following performances will also count towards the final score on 'Road to Kingdom'.



Check out the performances above and below!

