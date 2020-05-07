Stray Kids' Han releases MV for 'Close'

Stray Kids' Han treated fans with a solo song titled "Close".

According to Han, the title refers to the first scene of the movie 'Closer', which gave him inspiration. He states: "I put the emotions of a person who feels a connection to someone they've never met before but encountered through fate, and wants to get closer to that person. The lyrical melody and the smooth melody of the rap made the composition of the song, and I tried my best to express myself in a genre of music I like."



Check out the song and the MV above!