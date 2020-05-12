Bolbbalgan4 reveals her highlight medley for 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' album

Bolbbalgan4 has revealed her album highlight medley for 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen'.



Bolbbalgan4 is returning only with member Ahn Ji Young for her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen', which features "Leo" and "Hug" as title tracks. The above mini album highlight includes a preview of the tracks "Blank", title songs "Hug" and "Leo" featuring EXO's Baekhyun, "Counseling", and "Dandelion".



'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13 KST. What do you think of the preview?





