Bolbbalgan4 gets ready for love in adorable short film teaser for 'Hug'

Bolbbalgan4 is continuing to put out teasers for the upcoming album!
On May 11 KST, agency Shofar Music unveiled another short film teaser - this time "Hug," one of the album's title tracks The whimsical video for the film is saturated in pastels, emphasizing the spring-like emotion of getting closer to a crush, with Ahn Ji Young seemingly preparing for a very special date.
Meanwhile, 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen', which also features second title track "Leo," is set for release on May 13.
Check out the short film for "Hug" above!
