Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu tell emotional love story in 'Didn't Say Anything' MV

Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu have dropped their music video for "Didn't Say Anything".



In the MV, the two singers tell an emotional love story as they sing in separate spaces. "Didn't Say Anything" is about being unable to express yourself after a breakup due to heartache.



Watch Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu's "Didn't Say Anything" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



