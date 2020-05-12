31

Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu tell emotional love story in 'Didn't Say Anything' MV

Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu have dropped their music video for "Didn't Say Anything".

In the MV, the two singers tell an emotional love story as they sing in separate spaces. "Didn't Say Anything" is about being unable to express yourself after a breakup due to heartache.

Watch Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu's "Didn't Say Anything" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

dumpee82
20 hours ago

Goosebumps and chills all over

Kudo_Lelouch
20 hours ago

Amazing song and I loved it

Share

