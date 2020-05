Raiden and Chanyeol have released a second music video teaser for their upcoming collaboration!

On May 11 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled yet another music video teaser for "Yours." In the clip, Raiden is seen playing an electric guitar as Chanyeol sings along with the bright sample of the song's hook.

Meanwhile, both Changmo and Lee Hi are also featured on the track.

Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for the full music video when it drops on May 12.