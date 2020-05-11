1

0

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu drop emotional MV teaser for collaboration ballad 'Didn't Say Anything'

AKP STAFF

Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu are only one day away from releasing their anticipated duet!

On May 11 KST, Baek Ji Young's agency Tri-Us Entertainment unveiled a music video teaser for the collaboration song "Didn't Say Anything."


In the music video for the song, both singers are both seen privately reflecting on what appears to be the end of a relationship, with one burning a hand-written note with the flame of a candle. A sample of the song's hook, which beautifully combines both singers' powerful voices, can be heard in the background.

Meanwhile, "Didn't Say Anything" is set for release on May 12 at 6 PM.

Check out the teaser for the song above!

  1. Baek Ji Young
  2. Ong Seong Wu
0 231 Share 100% Upvoted
Ailee, Cheetah, Yeeun, Hyoyeon, Jiwoo, Sleeq, Park Ji Min
'Good Girl' - judges panel reaction teaser
45 minutes ago   0   230
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
18 hours ago   44   20,100
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
7 hours ago   10   8,232

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND