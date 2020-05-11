Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu drop emotional MV teaser for collaboration ballad 'Didn't Say Anything'

Baek Ji Young and Ong Seong Wu are only one day away from releasing their anticipated duet!

On May 11 KST, Baek Ji Young's agency Tri-Us Entertainment unveiled a music video teaser for the collaboration song "Didn't Say Anything."





In the music video for the song, both singers are both seen privately reflecting on what appears to be the end of a relationship, with one burning a hand-written note with the flame of a candle. A sample of the song's hook, which beautifully combines both singers' powerful voices, can be heard in the background.

Meanwhile, "Didn't Say Anything" is set for release on May 12 at 6 PM.

Check out the teaser for the song above!