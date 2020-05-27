Ha Sung Woon tells you to 'Get Ready' in track list for 'Twilight Zone'

Ha Sung Woon has revealed his track list for 'Twilight Zone'!



The track list for Ha Sung Woon's third mini album reveals the songs "Lazy Lovers", title song "Get Ready", "Puzzle", "Lie", "Curiosities", and "Twinkle Twinkle". 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.



Are you excited for Ha Sung Woon's comeback?

