4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Ha Sung Woon tells you to 'Get Ready' in track list for 'Twilight Zone'

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon has revealed his track list for 'Twilight Zone'!

The track list for Ha Sung Woon's third mini album reveals the songs "Lazy Lovers", title song "Get Ready", "Puzzle", "Lie", "Curiosities", and "Twinkle Twinkle". 'Twilight Zone' drops on June 8 KST.

Are you excited for Ha Sung Woon's comeback?

  1. Ha Sung Woon
  2. TWILIGHT ZONE
0 609 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND