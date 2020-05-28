AOA's Jimin gives fans a tour of her house on 'Boss Baby Jimin'

AOA's Jimin gave fans a tour of her house on her YouTube channel 'Boss Baby Jimin'.



In her latest video, Jimin revealed her home for the first time ever. The AOA member first opened up her enormous closet, saying, "I want to try holding a flea market later. I don't throw away clothes I don't wear." She also opened up her study and studio with various game consoles, but she admitted she's not particularly good at games.



As for her living room, the floor was covered with marble, and the idol pointed out her multi-colored curtains, saying, "I hang my curtains in my own style." Jimin also showed viewers alcohol she received from President Moon Jae In, expressing, "I can't drink it because it'd be a waste. It's an honor to my family."



Her bedroom had LPs and record players along with books from Noh Hong Chul. Jimin further revealed, "I like to watch Netflix when I sleep."



Watch Jimin's house tour above!

