3

4

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch the invigorating MV teaser for 'Relay' by Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, & more

AKP STAFF

Woollim Entertainment artists including INFINITE's Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the W Project boys have formed a large-scale project group called 'With Woollim' for their special project single, "Relay"!

In the MV teaser, Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the W Project boys each seem to be preparing themselves to begin something new. Some of the idols can be seen waiting while standing in formation, some can be seen stretching out, and some can be seen searching for something in the darkness with flashlights. 

With Woollim's project single "Relay" contains a warm message of encouragement to those who feel that their lives have stopped moving unintentionally. The full single and MV will be out this May 31 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. Sunggyu
  3. Lovelyz
  4. Rocket Punch
  5. W Project 4
0 248 Share 43% Upvoted
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
7 hours ago   39   29,183
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
7 hours ago   39   29,183
BLACKPINK
"Sour Candy" reaches #1 in 42 countries on iTunes
11 hours ago   53   13,431
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
10 hours ago   26   1,303
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
17 hours ago   170   28,195

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND