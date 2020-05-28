Watch the invigorating MV teaser for 'Relay' by Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, & more

Woollim Entertainment artists including INFINITE's Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the W Project boys have formed a large-scale project group called 'With Woollim' for their special project single, "Relay"!

In the MV teaser, Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the W Project boys each seem to be preparing themselves to begin something new. Some of the idols can be seen waiting while standing in formation, some can be seen stretching out, and some can be seen searching for something in the darkness with flashlights.

With Woollim's project single "Relay" contains a warm message of encouragement to those who feel that their lives have stopped moving unintentionally. The full single and MV will be out this May 31 at 6 PM KST.

