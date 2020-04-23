HA:TFELT spends a day inside in 'Sweet Sensation' feat. Sole MV

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has dropped her music video for "Sweet Sensation" featuring Sole.



In the MV, HA:TFELT spends a day inside cleaning as she gets ready for a new beginning. "Sweet Sensation" is composed and written by HA:TFELT alongside collapsedone and Sole, and it's a track from her first full album '1719' , which features the former Wonder Girl member's stories from 2017 to 2019.



Watch HA:TFELT's "Sweet Sensation" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



