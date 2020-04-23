11

13

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HA:TFELT spends a day inside in 'Sweet Sensation' feat. Sole MV

AKP STAFF

HA:TFELT (Yennyhas dropped her music video for "Sweet Sensation" featuring Sole.

In the MV, HA:TFELT spends a day inside cleaning as she gets ready for a new beginning. "Sweet Sensation" is composed and written by HA:TFELT alongside collapsedone and Sole, and it's a track from her first full album '1719', which features the former Wonder Girl member's stories from 2017 to 2019.

Watch HA:TFELT's "Sweet Sensation" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. HA:TFELT
  2. SWEET SENSATION
  3. SOLE
0 1,865 Share 46% Upvoted
Noir
Noir see red in 'Lucifer' MV teaser
9 hours ago   0   878

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND