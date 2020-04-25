Oh My Girl bring 'Secret Garden' and YooA & Mimi bring hip hop to 'Knowing Brothers'

Oh My Girl brought their swaggalicious performances to 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the April 25th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Oh My Girl performed their 2018 hit song "Secret Garden", and YooA and Mimi were given center stage with their hip hop choreography. Heechul commented, "I heard YooA and Mimi are really good dancers," and member Seunghee expressed, "I have more pride in them than our label CEO does."



When the 'Knowing Brothers' mentioned that there have been a lot of good dancers on the show, Seunghee exclaimed, "They can make it so you don't even see those people." However, when Heechul brought up TVXQ's Yunho and J.Y. Park, Seunghee quickly apologized.



Check out Oh My Girl's performances above and below!