Posted by germainej

HaHa leaves a sweet birthday message for friend Kim Jong Kook

HaHa left a sweet birthday message for his longtime friend and 'Running Man' cast member Kim Jong Kook.

Kim Jong Kook celebrated his 44th birthday on April 25, and HaHa had a special message for his friend of 10 years. Along with a photo of Kim Jong Kook with his son Dream, HaHa wrote:

"Our Kook hyung, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday! We've gone through a lot together in our long relationship. We've laughed and cried, and I sincerely hope we can have only happiness in our blueprint of the future! Our dependable and charismatic hyung! Please continue to stay by my side! Your loyalty knows no bounds! I'm learning a lot! 2020 is lonely, and difficult knows no bounds! I'm learning a lot! 2020 is lonely and difficult, but we'll come together and overcome it! I have too much to say... I will hold back! No more words are needed! Hyung! I love you! Stay healthy! From Donghoon."

Kim Jong Kook responded, "Haha. I remember this day. Wasn't this the day I decided to invest? Haha, thanks for the congratulations. 401! Fighting! Haha."

Happy birthday to Kim Jong Kook!

우리 꾹이형~ 생일을 진심으로 축하합니다! 이렇게 긴 인연동안 정말 수많은 일을 함께 버텨내고~ 웃고 울곤 했지요~ 진심으로 우리 청사진안에서는 행복만 했으면 좋겠어요! 든든하고 카리스마 넘치는 우리형! 계속 그자리에서 함께해주세요! 의리하나는 끝내주는형님! 많이 배웁니다! 2020 외롭고 힘들지만 똘똘뭉쳐서 이겨내어보아여! 할말이 넘 많지만...아낄게요! 딴거 다 필요없고! 형! 사랑해요! 건강만하세요! 야만!! 동훈이가 드림!! #생축 #김종국 #하하 #크로스 #생일축하드림 #드림이도드림 #평생건강 #감기잘걸리는형 #ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ#넷이모여영원히하나 #401 #사랑 #의리

9 minutes ago

Happy birthday, KJK. Also, how adorable is Haha’s kid??

