NCT Dream drop 'Quiet Down' track video #4 & teaser images

NCT Dream have dropped their "Quiet Down" track video and teaser images.



In the teaser video, NCT Dream go over their choreography in an abandoned warehouse. "Quiet Down" is a track from the NCT subunit's upcoming album 'RELOAD', which is dropping on April 29 KST.



Watch NCT Dream's "Quiet Down" track teaser above, and check out their "Love Again" track teaser here, "Puzzle Piece" track teaser here, and their "7 Days" track teaser here.

