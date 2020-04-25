A Pink win #1 + Performances on April 25th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit it Out", Lee Dae Won debuted with "Come to Oppa's Home", and H&D debuted with "Soul" and "Good Night". GOT7 came back with "Not by the Moon", April returned with "LALALILALA", Kanto made a comeback with "Favorite", and IMFACT returned with "Lie", and Jin Minho came back with "How About You".



As for the winners, (G)I-DLE, A Pink, and MC the MAX were the nominees, but it was A Pink who took the win with "Dumhdurum". Congrats to A Pink!

There were also performances by A Pink, (G)I-DLE, CRAVITY, cignature, MCND, UV, Kim Soo Chan, and Surple.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:





DEBUT: Solar





DEBUT: Lee Dae Won





DEBUT: H&D





COMEBACK: GOT7





COMEBACK: April





COMEBACK: Kanto





COMEBACK: IMFACT





COMEBACK: Jin Minho





A Pink







(G)I-DLE





CRAVITY





cignature





MCND





Surple





UV





Kim Soo Chan





