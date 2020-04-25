5

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink win #1 + Performances on April 25th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit it Out", Lee Dae Won debuted with "Come to Oppa's Home", and H&D debuted with "Soul" and "Good Night". GOT7 came back with "Not by the Moon", April returned with "LALALILALA", Kanto made a comeback with "Favorite", and IMFACT returned with "Lie", and Jin Minho came back with "How About You".

As for the winners, (G)I-DLEA Pink, and MC the MAX were the nominees, but it was A Pink who took the win with "Dumhdurum". Congrats to A Pink!

There were also performances by A Pink, (G)I-DLE, CRAVITY, cignature, MCNDUVKim Soo Chanand Surple.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===
DEBUT: Solar

==
DEBUT: Lee Dae Won

==
DEBUT: H&D

==
COMEBACK: GOT7

==
COMEBACK: April

==
COMEBACK: Kanto

==
COMEBACK: IMFACT

==
COMEBACK: Jin Minho

===
A Pink


==
(G)I-DLE

==
CRAVITY

==
cignature

==
MCND

==
Surple

==
UV

==
Kim Soo Chan

===

