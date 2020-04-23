NCT Dream sneak around school in '7 Days' track video #2

NCT Dream have revealed their track teaser video for "7 Days"!



In the teaser video, NCT Dream sneak around school as they hang out with friends and leave surprises in lockers. "7 Days" is a track from the NCT subunit's upcoming album 'RELOAD', which is dropping on April 29 KST.



Watch NCT Dream's "7 Days" track teaser above, and check out their "Puzzle Piece" track teaser here if you missed it!