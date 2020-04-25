Oh My Girl enter a virtual world in 'Nonstop' MV teaser

4

Oh My Girl have dropped their music video teaser for "Nonstop".

In the MV teaser, Oh My Girl enter a virtual world featuring different settings and an enormous bear. "Nonstop" is the title song of the girl group's seventh mini album of the same name dropping on April 27 KST.

What do you think of Oh My Girl's "Nonstop" MV teaser?

I hope they'll get more recognition this era!

