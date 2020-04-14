Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' suffering from excessive 'insider spoilers'

Mnet's new highly anticipated boy group survival program 'Road To Kingdom' is suffering from an excess of "insider spoilers", even before its official premiere at the end of this month.

Set to premiere this coming April 30 at 8 PM KST, 'Road To Kingdom' is a fierce performance competition featuring boy groups Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. Well-known as a counterpart to the successful girl group survival show 'Queendom' aired last year, 'Road To Kingdom' is currently a hot topic among K-Pop fans.

As a result, it seems that the show is receiving so much attention to the point where an excessive amount of spoilers are being spread online. Back on April 7, the 'Road To Kingdom' contestants participated in their first round cover dance battles, and immediately afterward, content such as what songs each group chose to perform, how the show chose to calculate votes to determine the rankings, etc became leaked, against the program's intentions.

In response to such leaks, Mnet representatives have curtly stated, "Please check once the broadcast airs." Nonetheless, some netizens are already raising voices of complaints after seeing or coming across leaked information regarding 'Road To Kingdom', despite the fact that the program will not be premiering for another 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, the production staff of Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' as well as MCs Lee Da Hee and Jang Sung Kyu will be attending an online press conference this coming April 21 at 3 PM KST, in order to share some behind-the-scenes stories.

