Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' drops sleek suit profile photos of all 7 competing boy groups

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' has dropped sleek profile photos of all 7 competing boy groups ahead of the highly-anticipate survival program's premiere!

In Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' boy groups including Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO will be completing against one another to determine the #1 rising star group. The winner of this preliminary survival will earn a chance to compete in the main heat - Mnet's 'Kingdom' - coming later this year. 

Below, each of the 'Road To Kingdom' competitors showcase their sharp and focussed sides in neat, black suits, demonstrating their desire to win in their serious expressions. Meanwhile, 'Road To Kingdom' premieres this April 30 at 8 PM KST. 

Which team will you be rooting for?

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
Dino_Saur237 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

wow ONF looks so good!

cupidkyumi1,121 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Men in suits can never go wrong!

